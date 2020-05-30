City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
William Lloyd Williams, 33, of 6052 Hwy. 71 was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Sunday, May 24 for possession of marijuana and warrants for failure to appear and walking in a roadway after officers stopped his vehicle in the 300 block of Alamo. Processed, Williams was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Jareel Jamar Stovall, 25, of 519 Fairview in Eagle Lake was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Monday, May 25 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after officers encountered him in the 200 block of East Norris. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $1,250 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jacob Alan Guerrero, 25, of 960 CR 310 was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license after he was stopped in the 1300 block of Fred. Officers seized a smoking bong and Ecstasy. Guerrero was sent to county jail later that morning. He was held as of presstime.
A teenager was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 for tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and being in possession of tobacco after officers stopped him in the 300 block of August.
Nancy Newman Torres, 34, of 808 Corn was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 for forgery, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for bond forfeiture (two counts of possession of marijuana). Police found Torres in the 1700 block of South Mechanic. They seized cash, and assortment of pills and a glass pipe. Processed, Torres was sent to county jail.
Crystal Kay Rodriguez, 37, of 13053 Hwy. 71 North was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after police stopped her in the 100 block of West Jackson. Police seized an assortment of syringes, a white substance, a scale and more. Warrants for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in 2019 were also served against her. Processed, Rodriguez was sent to county jail.
Property
Audrey Marie Gebara, 38, of 1229 Vallejo was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 on warrants for bond revocations (three counts of theft with two or more previous convictions) and a single warrant for criminal trespass. Processed, she was sent to county jail. There, a second warrant for criminal trespass is noted.
Violence, weapons
Orlando Guevara-Martinez, 28, of 202 Sonata Court was arrested at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He stands accused of attacking a man in the 1200 block of Sam on April 12.
Public intoxication: 1.
City Incidents
Property
Condenser coils and tools were reported stolen at Southern Comfort Heating & Air, 201 Higbee, between May 15 and 22. Loss is estimated at $2,100.
Police are investigating a report of identity theft at New First National Bank, 202 E. Jackson, on Saturday, May 23.
Burglars targeted a home in the 700 block of Wright between 7 p.m. Monday, May 25 and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. An air compressor, assorted tools and a microwave oven were among the items stolen. Loss exceeds $1,000.
A purse and its contents were reported stolen on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. Loss is estimated at $110.
Burglars struck in the 1300 block of Emerald Court around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 27. A Springfield 9mm pistol was stolen along with cash. Loss exceeds $700.
Vandals targeted a vehicle in building in the 900 block of East Calhoun around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 27. Two windows were broken and an estimated $700 done.
A $300 window was broken by vandals in the 100 block of East Third around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.
A front door in the 600 block of Oscar sustained $300 damage Wednesday, May 23.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating an attack in the 600 block of Merchant around 2 a.m. Sunday, May 24.
A threat was reportedly issued in the 300 block of August around 10 a.m. Monday, May 25.
A disturbance involving a gun brought officers to the 800 block of McGrew around 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. No injuries were reported, but drugs were found on the scene.
Other
Police were investigating a report of cruelty to animals near the intersection of Delta and Business 59 around 4 p.m. Saturday, May 23.
The effort to capture a shoplifter at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, led to the recovery of a small amount of marijuana around 10 a.m. Monday, May 25. No arrest was reported as of presstime.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Brian Joseph Koudela, 31, of 508 Town And Country Drive was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Thursday, May 21 for driving while intoxicated second offense. He posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Casey Meyer, 33, of 1000 E. Vermont, Apt. 15-202, in McAllen was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:19 a.m. Friday, May 22 for possession of more than 50 pounds of marijuana. He was held on $15,000 bond as of press time.
Justin Deshawn Crump, 31, of 7509 Habermacher in Hungerford was arrested by WCSO at 12:05 p.m. Saturday, May 23 for evading arrest with a previous convictions, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Processed, he posted $23,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Macarthur Taplin Jr., 28, of 17210 Artwood in Missouri City was arrested by deputies at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, May 23 for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Processed, he posted $16,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Greg Gonzalez, 24, of 8504 Estrella in Pharr was arrested by state troopers at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 for money laundering more than $30,000.
Linda Barrett, 52, of 272 Greendale in Wharton was arrested by 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 by WCSO for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Braulio Reyes Jr., 35, of 111 W. Siesta in Pharr was arrested by state troopers at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 for money laundering more than $30,000.
Property
Riasell Donta Thompson, 31, of 1824 Greenfield in Rosenberg was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 for theft.
Robert Gordan Steiner, 52, of 471 Wottons Mill Road in Warren, Maine was arrested by WCSO at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Violence, weapons
Brandi Michelle Voyles, 41, of 1090 Lang, No. 1105, in Portland, Texas was arrested by state troopers at 4:22 p.m. Monday, May 25 on a San Patricio County warrant for assault causing injury. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bond as of presstime.
Other
Adam Dave Abelar, 40, of 1014 E. Calhoun was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Thursday, May 21 for criminal trespass. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Coy Lee Creager, 32, of 4427 CR 282 in Louise was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 on a warrant for parole violation.
