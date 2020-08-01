El Campo Middle School Principal Gary Figirova resigned last week, leaving the district to hunt for a new campus chief as the school year fast approaches.
A job listing for ECMS principal was posted on El Campo ISD social media Tuesday. Applicants are expected to have two years of teaching experience, three years in an education leadership position, a master’s degree in educational administration and a Texas principal certification.
ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan is not opposed to using an interim principal, although he is not yet sure whether they would be an outside hire or a current ECISD employee.
Callaghan said he doesn’t know why Figirova resigned.
“I do know he submitted a letter of resignation to me last Thursday,” Callaghan said. “As far as the letter went, he resigned effective immediately.”
Figirova did not respond to the Leader-News’ request for comment as of press time.
Before becoming ECMS’ principal in 2019, Figirova served as an assistant principal on the campus. He has worked in education for more than 20 years.
Whether the district can find a new ECMS principal before the start of the school year is yet to be seen.
“To open the position, get applications, then go through the process of interviewing with a committee and then with the superintendent, that is a very lengthy process,” Callaghan said.
Before Figirova, the current ECISD Transportation director Mark Freeman served as the ECMS principal from 2012 to 2019. Rachel Dluhos is the assistant principal at ECMS.
