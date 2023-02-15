Don’t Make Me Tap The Signs

This set of eight-liners is on the line and, if El Campo Police get their way, they will face the chopping block as the ECPD doesn’t want them to re-enter circulation as illegal gambling machines.

The five eight-liners will be destroyed by the El Campo Police if the department wins a 329th District Court forfeiture case, but there are likely more in the area.

The machines themselves aren’t illegal, El Campo Police Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said, it’s the cash payout that makes it a crime.

