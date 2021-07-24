Two people were killed by alleged drunken driver who ran a stop sign in Wharton Sunday.
Deleon Perkins, 21, of Bay City, was arrested by Wharton Police on two counts of intoxication manslaughter with vehicle.
The accident occurred around 1:03 a.m. in the 200 block of Wharton’s North East Avenue.
Perkins was driving a tan single-cab 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck that was traveling east near the 500 block of East Caney. He failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, colliding with a black 2003 four-door Acura, as he traveled southbound in the 200 block of North East Avenue.
The Acura’s driver, Christopher E. Watley, 42, of El Campo, and passenger Megan D. Sandberg, 34, of Wharton, were killed.
Perkins was found to be injured but alert. He was placed into custody after failing an on-scene standardized field sobriety test, according to WPD reports. He was transported to Oak Bend Medical Center’s emergency room for treatment.
Wharton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Donna Wessels arrived at the scene and pronounced Watley and Sandberg deceased.
Perkins was released from jail the same day as the accident after he posting $30,000 in bonds.
Wharton police continues to investigate the crash and asks if anyone has footage relevant to the investigation, they contact Det. Stephen Jimenez at 979-532-3131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.