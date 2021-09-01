El Campo ISD moves towards a new budget cycle with a surplus school board officials learned last week.
Assistant Superintendent for Finance David Bright presented the new budget and answered trustee questions before the unanimous vote to approve the amendments.
“We have always followed a conservative approach when it comes to the budget, and based on the numbers, we project a surplus,” Bright said. “This final amendment will help us get a good idea of what we are projecting for the 2021-2022 school year.”
The amended budget leaves a surplus of $744,743 at the end of the fiscal year.
Part of the amendment included a $2 million infrastructure loan approved by the trustees.
“The $2 million we are getting...must be used for construction,” Bright said. “$1 million will help fix existing structures we have in place, and $1 million will go towards the new weight room.”
ECISD divides revenue and expenses into three funds. The General, Debt and Food Service fund help to determine the budget for the year.
The debt service fund saw a $1.3 million surplus due to additional tax revenue, state aid and a transfer from the general fund balance.
The food service fund lost money due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more than $320,000 decline in lunch sales. The lack of student income led to less federal reimbursement and $428,581 in total revenue loss.
In total, the 2020-2021 budget went up by $3,402,607 due to additional revenue from local and federal resources.
Expenditures increased by more than $3.1 million. The increase in spending included adding a help desk tech position, sports salary increases and $90,000 in COVID mitigation efforts.
“We should not look at this surplus as a win or reason to overspend this year,” Bright said. “We have had to rely on state money to pay some of our expenses. We don’t want to underestimate our need to save because we won’t always get these extra funds.”
