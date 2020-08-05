As the new school year fast approaches, El Campo ISD school board trustees discussed final details for the year, including the district’s preliminary tax rate and teacher raises at a meeting last week.
Tax rates for the upcoming school year were proposed at the meeting, with the new El Campo ISD total tax rate at $1.1264, a maintenance and operation (M&O) rate of $1.0547 and an interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate of $0.0717. The district’s 2019-2020 total tax rate is $1.1264, with a M&O rate of $1.0684 and an I&S rate of $0.0580.
“There will not be a tax increase,” Assistant Superintendent of Finance David Bright said.
Bright said he is waiting on the Texas Education Agency to verify the information he received from ECISD’s appraisal district before the board approves the final rates. The board unanimously approved the proposed tax rates, and a budget workshop is planned for Aug. 25 to finalize the 2020-2021 budget.
The next step in creating a new weight room for El Campo High School athletes was taken at the meeting, when trustees, with Dennis Rawlings voting against, approved project designs.
The project is estimated to cost anywhere between $1.5 million to $3 million, depending on the bids the district receives from building contractors. The project will largely be paid for through the district’s fund balance.
“It would not impact the taxpayer at all,” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
In an evaluation of district facilities performed in 2019, a board-appointed committee identified the weight room among one of the areas in greatest need of renovation due to safety reasons. The board first broached the idea of renovating the Ricebird weight room in late February of this year.
The district’s dress code was officially changed by trustees in a unanimous vote, and they approved the student handbook for the 2020-2021 school year. After receiving requests from the community, the school board opted to allow all students to wear t-shirts daily, as long as the shirt is for a Ricebird, college, or youth community organization.
The district’s compensation plan for this year is to give teachers a 2.5 percent raise. Teacher pay increases between two and three percent are typical for ECISD within the last couple of years.
ECISD’s employee handbook and gifted and talented program handbook for this upcoming school year were also approved unanimously.
No notable changes were made to this year’s employee handbook, Callaghan said, but employee questions led him to address a regulation about discretionary leave at the meeting. ECISD employees are not allowed to take personal days before or after a holiday or a state testing day.
“The one reason that continues to surface is during those days it is so important for all employees to be on hand because of the mandate of statewide testing and the importance of having a certified staff on hand to help support those days,” Callaghan said.
Trustees unanimously approved renewing the district’s insurance agreement with Property Casualty Alliance of Texas at a quote of about $509,000.
