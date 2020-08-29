The El Campo Leader-News has once again won awards for its efforts to keep you, the readers, informed, honors bestowed by the South Texas Press Association in this case.
“Awards are nice, they help prove we’re doing exactly what you should be expecting with every edition – giving you the best information available,” Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “I’m proud of this staff and wouldn’t trade a single one of them from the writers and photographers to the folks who assist businesses with their advertising needs to the bookkeeper and the people who insert the circulars and make sure it gets in the mail and on the racks.”
The newspaper earned first place honors in Advertising thanks to the City Development Corporation of El Campo’s Shop LOCAL! campaign, in Sports Photos via Sports Editor Josh Reese’s ability to freeze time through the lens of a camera and in both Serious and Humorous Column Writing thanks to the musings that rush through Crabtree’s mind.
Part of the Shop LOCAL! ad campaign, the award-winning advertisement, is one that generally brings a giggle forth with four bananas with shocked faces floating in a spooky orange background. “Not shopping local this Halloween. Now that’s just bananas,” it proclaims.
“The ad shows that not only can we unite in an effort, we can have a little fun while doing so,” Crabtree said.
The main sports photo shows an El Campo Ricebird last season trying to make his way up the football field only to be pulled down by not one, but rather three defenders. A second one shows the emotion on the softball field.
“Josh (Reese) brings a unique style to sports reporting, one that we’re mighty proud to have,” Crabtree said. “He’s such a positive part of the newspaper, we decided to share him with our sister paper in Wharton.”
And the columns?
They cover everything from chasing a kitten through the bowels of a Ford truck to the need to just “keep swimming” when times get tough.
“Anyone who reads my columns knows they focus on just the oddities found of everyday life. Weird, ummm, stuff, to put it politely, happens to me all the time,” Crabtree said.
The judges agreed saying, the columns “reflect small town life, which I’m sure readers appreciate.”
The feature writing skills of Quala Matocha caught the judges’ attention, earning her a third in Lifestyle pages. They also noted that Matocha provided a “nice mix of community news.”
In the feature writing category, she and Crabtree earned second place honors. Matocha with a story on a woman’s effort to save a church and Crabtree with the swearing in of the Wharton County District Attorney’s comfort dog Blue Belle.
Reporter Emily Lincke collected third place honors with a photo of a farm family with their cattle, a soft moment with mom, dad and kids. “Great job of taking the assignment to the next level,” the judges said of Lincke’s work. Crabtree agreed. “Emily is new to reporting, but she’s learning fast. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if she’s capturing first in all categories come next year.”
Former reporter Melony Overton, now a teacher in Port Lavaca, earned a second place award with a photo of a very special race in conjunction with Reese’s picture of a kid showing how a baseball slide is done on a water slide.
Crabtree also received nods and a third place award for coverage of the scandal involving an effort to unseat the area’s state representative and an alleged killer’s court visit.
The newspaper earned a third in headline writing.
Judges also listed the Leader-News as honorable mentions in general excellence, page design, special section, sports coverage and editorial writing.
“The newspaper placed in almost every category, that shows you the dedication to quality. Everyone here at the newspaper knows that what they do matters. That you, the reader, are counting on us to give them quality, accurate information,” Crabtree said.
