An El Campo school supply fundraiser celebrating its five year anniversary this year may be needed more than ever with the COVID-19 pandemic putting extra financial strain on families.
The fifth annual BBQ Back to School Bash fundraiser will be held Sunday to raise money for children in need of school supplies for the upcoming year.
“There’s a lot of kids that need support,” event organizer Lataine Boston said. “For 2020, just this year, a lot of parents are not back at work. And I really think this year really needs (it). I’m pushing them, trying to get more donations because of the lack of income in a lot of homes.”
Boston and her husband organize the event through their non-profit dubbed Movement of Faith. The couple will cater barbecue meals at Sunday’s event through their local food truck. They sold tickets in advance for the event, but plates of chopped beef sandwiches, baked beans and potato salad can still be purchased the day of the event for $10 each.
“We only did presale tickets of 100, but my husband is going to make some extra food in case people just pull up and want to buy a chopped beef plate,” Boston said.
All proceeds raised from the event will go to purchasing school supplies, including backpacks, for El Campo families, Boston said. The supplies will be distributed later at a drive-through style pick up event on Aug. 8.
“We’re trying to collect at least 300 (backpacks), because every year I do at least between 300 and 400 backpacks with supplies,” Boston said.
At the Back to School Bash pick up event in August, the local organization Be the Light Community Outreach will also be handing out donated polo shirts to students. The organization is now accepting new or gently used polo shirt donations, which can be dropped off at 3 in 1 Fitness, 602 Fahrenthold.
The Back to School BBQ Fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19 at Napa Auto Parts, 601 N. Mechanic. The drive-through school supply and polo pickup will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Willie Bell Park, 720 W. Second.
For more information regarding the Aug. event, contact Boston at 979-616-7337or Jennifer at 979-616-7102.
