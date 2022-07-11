More than $28 million in capital projects are under way in the City of El Campo with much of the work funded via an assortment of grant dollars.
More, officials say, may come the city’s way soon with $1.5 million in Houston-Galveston Area Council grant dollars for a drainage program pending.
The largest effort, dollar wise, is Phase 2 of the Tres Palacios Creek channel improvement project. Last year, El Campo received a $14.8 million FEMA drainage project grant.
Tres Palacios Phase 2 extends that drainage effort from south of the city limits to Jackson Street.
Other efforts include upgrading utility lines on North Mechanic and water tower improvements.
“Infrastructure has and will continue to remain a priority as we move into 2022. We have a number of grants, and due to completion requirements, we’ll channel our energy into getting those off the ground,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council during the last project update in January.
The city manager is expected to provide council with a full update.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Search For Campus Cops
The El Campo school district wants more school resource (police) officers on its campuses and the city is working to fill the request already blessed by city council.
Monday, council will be asked to update the formal agreement between the city and ISD from two to five SROs.
“Chief (Gary Williamson) is advertising for the positions, we’ll do our best to fill these positions and get them trained,” Sladek said.
If staff can be found, it would allow the district to post one police officer to each ECISD campus in response to security concerns raised after the Uvalde school massacre in May.
How About Another Paid Holiday?
With the Texas-based Juneteenth observance becoming a federal holiday, District 4 Councilwoman Gloria Harris wants to the city to add it to the paid days off.
The observance marks when the transportation-delayed word that slavery had ended reached Galveston.
Each paid holiday costs the city about $20,000.
Solid Financial Footing
A report on the city’s Standard and Poor’s global rating is expected with a continued AA-.
The S&P rating judges the city’s financial strength, its’ ability to pay back borrowed dollars and overall economic footing - affirmation of the AA- credit rating-.
In 2021 ratings, El Campo ISD had an A+ rating with S&P along with the cities of Wharton and Bay City. Rosenberg was listed as AA- and Richmond as AA.
S&P rates entities of a scale from AAA to D with anything below BBB being considered speculative.
