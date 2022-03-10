El Campo High School students are in for the royal treatment at the junior/senior prom this Saturday.
Chosen by students, the theme of this prom is Golden Jubilee.
It will be held at the ECHS gym, 600 W Norris, on March 12.
Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. with a Breathalyzer check before the 7:30 p.m. Grand March. Attendance will be limited to two guests for every student attending.
Tickets are required to attend; they are free for seniors and cost $15 for other students. Freshmen and sophomores can only attend if they’re coming with a junior or senior.
For others that want to view the Grand March, it will be live streamed on ECHS social media platforms.
“We usually have around 300 attendees,” Prom Sponsor and teacher Roy Larson said.
After the Grand March, parent-child dances will be held in the ECHS courtyard before prom properly starts at 8 p.m. and will continue until midnight.
“It will be a lock-in event. Although, students with a good reason can be escorted to their vehicle and back,” Larson said.
Music services will be provided by Silver Star entertainment out of Houston and light refreshments will be provided.
