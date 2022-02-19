The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed Thursday in a fiery crash on the U.S. 59 bridge over the Colorado River.
Wilfredo Martinez Ayala, 46, of Houston was declared dead at the scene. His rig and two cars in tow were destroyed in fires that began around 7:39 a.m. The crash closed traffic on the highway in both directions for 10 hours, causing traffic to be diverted through Wharton.
“Logistically it became so very challenging,” Wharton Police Department Sgt. Ariel Soltura said. “There are thousands and thousands of cars coming through every hour.”
He called the traffic diversion “coordinated chaos” and credited officers from the Wharton Department, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and the constables’ offices for “an amazing true partnership” in diverting heavy traffic through town on Business 59.
The crash took place when the truck began passing the slow-moving tandem vehicles on the left, Soltura said.
“The trucker saw he was traveling at a high rate of speed and overcorrected to the right. He pushed the vehicles toward the guard rail … which caused the cab to flip over the guard rail,” Soltura said.
The tandem vehicles caught fire in the crash, followed by the cab of the truck after it went off the bridge.
Other departments responding included Wharton Volunteer Fire Department, Wharton EMS, Boling Volunteer Fire Department, Hungerford Volunteer Fire Department and the sheriff’s office. The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department began to respond, but was called off en route.
The driver of the tandem vehicles was shaken but unharmed. The truck was hauling rice, which Soltura said took a long time to clean up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.