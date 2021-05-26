City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Elizabeth Lenora Freitas, 34, of 807 Erin was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 on warrants for three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving while license invalid and expired registration along with single counts of no insurance and violating a promise to appear. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Mario Bladimir Herrera-Torres, 19, of 704 W. Fifth was arrested at 2:47 a.m. Sunday, May 23 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication after officers were dispatched to the report of a drunk driver in the 900 block of North Mechanic. A methamphetamine was seized. Processed, Herrera was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $10,750 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Francisco Rene Hernandez, 18, of 806 N. Washington was arrested at 1:29 p.m. Sunday, May 23 on warrants for criminal mischief and violation of a bond or protective order. He allegedly damaged a wall during on April 19 in the 400 block of East Watt. Hernandez was processed directly at the county jail.
Violence, weapons
Debbie Lynn Coplen, 49, of 213 N. Liberty was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Thursday, May 20 for family violence – aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and having a prohibited weapon. Officers were dispatched to her home, responding to the report of a disturbance with a gun involved. A sawed-off rifle was seized. No injuries were reported. Processed, Coplen was sent to county jail in the morning. Once there, she posted $37,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Alfredo Rojas, 58, of 213 N. Liberty was arrested as a result of the same incident as Coplen. He faces charges of having a prohibited weapon and tampering with evidence. Arrested at 8:44 p.m. Thursday, May 20, Rojas was shipped to county jail the next day. He posted $20,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals did an estimated $1,000 damage to a vehicle parked on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, between Friday, May 14 and Sunday, May 16.
Two packages of lottery tickets were reported stolen from Ritz Food Mart 2, 1120 W. Jackson, between 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Loss is estimated at $750 dollars although unsold stolen lottery tickets themselves cannot be cashed.
A car stop and a tree were damaged at Legacy Park, 303 West Loop, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Damaged is less than $600.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of North Mechanic around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Damage estimate was not provided.
A forgery was reported at The Shoe Department, 3703 FM 2765, Suite D, around 9 p.m. Friday, May 21. Four counterfeit $20 bills were recovered. Loss is less than $100.
Vandals did an estimated $800 damage to the paint job on a Chevrolet Suburban in the 2600 block of Meadow Lane between 9 p.m. Friday, May 21 and 8 a.m. Saturday, May 22.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of Sutherlands Lumber Southwest, 1504 N. Mechanic, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22. A Honda CR-V sustained $1,500 damage.
