It’s Just Pressure

Ana Diaz gives a flu shot as part of the preparation for the 2022 flu season Tuesday.

With COVID still in the environment, getting vaccinated to avoid both infections can help keep the community safe.

Vaccines are expected to arrive at large centers in early October and some shots can be scheduled already.

The first days of flu season are upon us as September comes to a close and this year’s cases could be a return to levels COVID protocols previously kept it at bay.

Texas flu season begins around the beginning of October, peaks around February and peters off after May, as reported by the Center for Disease Control.

