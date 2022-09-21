The first days of flu season are upon us as September comes to a close and this year’s cases could be a return to levels COVID protocols previously kept it at bay.
Texas flu season begins around the beginning of October, peaks around February and peters off after May, as reported by the Center for Disease Control.
“I think that this flu season will be similar to previous flu seasons. Flu vaccines are safe and everyone is encouraged to take them. But, like the previous two years, COVID is still out there and your health can be impacted greatly if you get both infections at the same time. Patients can take both the COVID booster and the flu vaccine. The CDC states that you can take both at same time. Personally, I recommend taking them two to four weeks apart,” said Dr. Thai Huynh, medical director of El Campo Memorial Hospital.
Vaccination for the flu is recommended by the CDC for anyone older than six months if possible and it should be taken in September or October if available.
“Flu vaccines are anticipated to arrive in early October,” El Campo Memorial Hospital Marketing Coordinator Donna Mikeska said, adding drive through clinics will be held again this year.
Scheduling a flu vaccine can be done through most pharmacies, clinics, hospitals and grocery stores. Some already had supplies available in the El Campo area.
Influenza like activity has already been reported in Jackson and Brazoria counties, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Type B flu has been recorded in Lavaca County.
During COVID lock downs, the country saw notable decreases in flu cases.
The CDC reports less than 1 percent of medical samples tested in the 2020-21 flu season were positive, where normal numbers are between 25-30 percent.
The CDC records between half and a quarter of illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths from the flu during the 2021-22 season as compared to 2019-20.
