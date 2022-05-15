National infant formula shortages are in full swing in Wharton County, as local retailers’ shelves stay mostly empty.
All three major El Campo retailers, Wal-Mart, HEB Grocery and Walgreens, have limited shoppers to purchasing five, four and three cans of formula respectively.
Some parents of infants with special nutritional needs might struggle to find the necessary formula for their newborns locally.
“I’m worried. My nephew is on a strict diet from his doctor, and if he doesn’t get (special formula) he’ll be hospitalized. It’s a terrible helpless feeling,” El Campo mother and aunt Christina Teets said Thursday.
Each retailer had some hypoallergenic options on their shelves, but more unique formulas were mostly absent as of Thursday morning.
“My daughter has been through a few formula types. She handles Similac Total Comfort the best, but ours was recalled. Then we gave her hypoallergenic Nutramigen and now we’re on the generic hypoallergenic formula because that’s all we can get in stores,” El Campo mother Jessica Breithaupt said Thursday, adding “we had to drive an hour to Victoria because we needed formula for her.”
Ordering formula online is a possibility for some, but it carries it’s own difficulties.
“My niece has been ordering (formula) online with some success, but it isn’t always delivered when it’s supposed to be,” Teets said, adding “That’s the only route I know of. If you can’t get it online or in stores, you have to travel and not everyone can do that.”
Abbott Laboratories issued a proactive voluntary recall for their brands Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formula from their manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan in late Feb. after four customer complaints of illness which Abbott Laboratories claims have no link to its’ formula as of press time.
At the end of February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning, and reiterated the warning in May, after a fifth illness was reported and infection may have contributed to a pair of deaths as of press time.
