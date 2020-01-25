City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Xavier “BJ” Gonzalez, 35, of 719 Alice was arrested at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 on a warrant for being a bondsman off bond – driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Antonio Hernandez Juarez, 36, of 19 Rapet Road in Victoria was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 on warrants for expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, possession of restricted smoking material, possession of drug paraphernalia, no seat belt, no insurance and two counts of expired registration. Processed, Juarez was held until 4:30 p.m. that day when he was released for medical reasons.
Abryanna Lynn Cardoza, 22, of 802 Grace was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 on warrants for probation violation – having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and failure to identify. Processed, she was transferred to county jail later that morning. Cardoza also faces a parole violation.
Walter Lee Washington III, 32, of 1318 Vallejo was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 for driving while license invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance after being stopped in the 200 block of West First. Marijuana, a smoking pipe and other materials were seized. Processed, Washington was transferred to county jail later that day. Two misdemeanor theft charges appear on the report there. Washington posted $4,500 in bonds and was released Jan. 19.
Nancy Newman Torres, 33, of 808 Corn was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 for possession of marijuana in the same incident as Washington. Processed, she too was transferred to county jail. Once there, she posted a $1,200 bond and was released the same day.
Gina Marie Escamilla, 32, of 6604 N. 15th in Edinburg was arrested at 11:32 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. Processed, she went before Municipal Court Judge Michelle Roy and pleaded guilty. Paying the fines, Escamilla was released that afternoon.
Tyler Jordan Vernon, 19, of 1310 Julia was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 for possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 1300 block of Lynner. Processed, he was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Robin Rene Brewster, 54, of 108 E. Watt was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility after being stopped in the 100 block of Market. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Leo Bray Hudlin III, 18, of 408 E. Watt was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 on warrants for family violence, failure to appear and minor in possession of tobacco. Processed, Hudlin was held 48 hours and then released.
Mashisa Joyce Curry-Tyler, 42, of 709 College was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She stands accused of an attack involving a knife in the 100 block of East Correll on Aug. 28. Processed, Curry was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted $14,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars stole a $450 Taurus G2s 9mm pistol from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Marionette. The crime took place between Dec. 22 and Jan. 15.
An altered check was discovered at McCoy’s Building Supply, 1920 S. Mechanic, on Jan. 13.
Vandals used a BB gun to break a window in the 600 block of Merchant around 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Damage is estimated at $100.
Thieves stole credit or debit cards, cash, a purse and its contents and other items from two vehicles parked in the 900 block of Peach sometime between Sunday, Jan. 19 and Monday, Jan. 20.
A counterfeit bill was discovered at Shop N Joy, 616 N. Wharton, around noon Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Violence, weapons
An incident of family violence was reported in the 400 block of East Watt around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Other
Police are investigating the report of two sex offenders not registering.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Charles Matthew Camacho, 31, of 114 Irwin in Columbus was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:54 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
Vangie Marie Lee Deleon, 34, of 1448 Ruth was arrested at 3:05 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 on warrants for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. Processed, she posted $5,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Jorge Alberto Elizondo, 34, of 4810 Sophia in Mission was arrested by state troopers at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Monika Lou Davis, 38, of 609 Fahrenthold was booked at 7:03 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 on warrants for credit card abuse, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass.
Dustin Lee Konvicka, 39, of 272 Greendale in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 for forgery and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Damus Garza, 61, of 7828 East Bernard in Hungerford was arrested by DPS at 5:19 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Roxanne Rivera, 50, of 1810 Newgulf in Boling was arrested by state troopers at 4:51 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 for driving while intoxicated.
Violence, weapons
Billy James Moreno Jr., 31, of 4963 CR 211 in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:51 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 for sexual assault.
Other
Gregory Fentroy Evans, 52, of 213 Shepherd in Wharton was arrested by DPS at 9:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 on a parole violation.
