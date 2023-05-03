With changes to how producers are required to purchase medication for their livestock, delays are possible for farmers and their literal cash-cows.
Starting June 11, the remaining over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics given to both livestock and companion animals will move to prescription as announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
This change is continuing a 2017 shift making several antibiotics used an animal feed and water by prescription only.
“Individuals with veterinary-client-patient relationships, VCPR, may purchase antibiotics directly from their veterinarian or from a distributor with the vet’s prescription. Producers who already have a VCPR in place and purchase their animal health products through their veterinary office or through other distributors under an existing prescription system will likely notice little change. However, this may have significant impacts on how the livestock owners can access antibiotic therapy for their animals,” Wharton County Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
As it stands, injectable antibiotics, like penicillin, are available from local agriculture supply stores.
“It’s been convenient to purchase these products, when the ranchers needed them almost any day of the week. After June 11, they can still be purchased, but not without a veterinary prescription,” Bowen said.
Access to medication is important for producers and this is another hurdle they’re going to figure out how to overcome.
“We don’t give antibiotics very often unless something’s really wrong. I don’t know what the motive behind the law is so I don’t know how we’re going to deal with it,” BC Ranch Foreman Matt Hearn said. “We would have to buy our antibiotics from a vet, some of our medications we can buy through Tractor Supply and there’s also a good deal we need a prescription for ... there are three large animal doctors we have relationships with and on most occasions we can see them in a couple of days. If it’s an emergency it could be today. In some cases if I have four to six heifers, it might be next Wednesday.”
Taking a sick animal to a vet for a producer could be the better part of a days work.
This could also have an effect on groups, especially youth groups, looking to show animals.
“Livestock exhibitors, like all producers in animal agriculture, are responsible for understanding animal treatment regulations. For junior shows, students complete the “Quality Counts” quality-assurance curriculum that stresses the importance of VCPR,” said Laura Muntean, Texas A&M Ag Economics spokesperson.
