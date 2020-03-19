The executive board of the Wharton County Youth Fair met Tuesday, March 17 to re-evaluate events of the 2020 Fair Week scheduled for April 18-25.
Due to the coronoavirus, the board voted to downsize the fair and the only events that will take place will be Creative Arts for high point and the animal projects. Those who qualify for the Sale of Excellence will be able to show their project(s).
Also being evaluated will be the number of individuals allowed to attend any of these events.
Other events, such as the pageants and cook-off have been postponed and will be held at a later date.
Those who paid fees for any fair event and wish to receive a refund should email the fair office to request the refund. Their email address is: wcyf@whartoncountyyouthfair.org
Updates will be posted to the fair’s website: https://www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org
