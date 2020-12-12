City Arrests
Property
Paul Deleon, 29, of 5615 Sam Houston in Houston was arrested at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7 on two warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Deleon was booked directly into the Wharton County Jail after being transported in from the Refugio County Jail.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in Lamco RV Park, 25414 U.S. 59, stealing an iPad valued a $1,200.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a threat issued on CR 343 made between Oct. 24 and Nov. 29.
A fight was reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4. No injuries were reported.
Family violence was reported in the El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, around 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Injuries were reported.
A disturbance in the 800 block of College resulted in family violence with injuries around 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
Police are investigating an assault in the 300 block of Bruns around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. A vehicle sustained $1,500 damage.
A threat was reportedly made at Juniors Smokehouse Warehouse, 1603 Divide, between 5:10 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Other
Police are investigating the report of a teen in possession of alcohol on the El Campo High School grounds, 600 W. Norris, around 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
El Campo police investigating a vehicle in Legacy Park, 303 West Loop, after hours discovered a man with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant around 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Elizabeth Lenora Freitas, 33, of 206 Ripple was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana along with possession of a controlled substance and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Isaac Ray Lopez, 19, of 1302 Rebe Sue was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Dontray Jermaine Williams, 38, of 602 Clara was booked at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 on warrants for three counts of possession of a controlled substance along with single counts of evading arrest with a previous conviction and evading arrest.
Henry Valerio, 61, of 211 Lalla Rhook of Boling was arrested by deputies at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 for possession of marijuana.
Property
April Lynn Manciaz, 28, of 10389 FM 2546 was booked at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 on a warrant for forgery.
Augustine Mendoza Jr., 29, of 9062 FM 441 South was arrested at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 for failure to identify, possession of marijuana and a warrant for forgery.
Cesar Everardo Olmedo, 23, of 1208 Kingston in Wharton was booked at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 on warrants for home burglary, family violence with injuries and being involved in a hit-and-run. Processed, he posted $23,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Demarcus Williams, 22, of 1415 W. Norris was booked at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 on a warrant for criminal mischief. Processed, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Roberto Barcelo Peraza, 45, of 1080 N. Poinciana in Miami Springs, Fla., was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 for assault causing injury. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Kelly Ann Moy, 44, listed as homeless in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 for disturbing the peace. She posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
