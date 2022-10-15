Still A Friend

Firefighter Mickey Rosales demonstrates her respirator for a classroom of students as First School, Thursday. The noisy breathing device can be frightening to younger children, especially in an emergency, so the presentations are intended to get children used to seeing and hearing a fireman in their gear to help curtail their fear.

El Campo children got to meet some of our first responders during National Fire Prevention Week.

Retired volunteer firefighter Frank Olsovsky coordinated activities, helping put on demonstrations for nearly 2,000 El Campo youngsters this week to get them more comfortable around firemen.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.