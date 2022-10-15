El Campo children got to meet some of our first responders during National Fire Prevention Week.
Retired volunteer firefighter Frank Olsovsky coordinated activities, helping put on demonstrations for nearly 2,000 El Campo youngsters this week to get them more comfortable around firemen.
Thursday, Olsovsky as well as firefighter Mickey Rosales presented to First School & Daycare, 304 Oscar, showing students the full firefighter regalia and getting youngsters used to an adult in a mask and respirator.
“We want to teach them to not be afraid of the fireman. If there’s a fire, they could get scared and hide and we don’t want them to hide. It’s important for them to see us in our bunker gear because it can be scary. Especially hearing us in our respirators, it’s been compared to Darth Vader,” Olsovsky said.
Part of the fun for the VFD is seeing and hearing children tell their parents about fire safety.
“We’ll have done our presentations at Myatt on Friday and be coming to Hutchins Monday and their older brothers and sisters will know what to do because the little ones have talked about it with mom and dad,” Olsovsky added.
“We had a kid, this was a few years ago now, that was walking home and saw smoke from a house. He knew what to do and called 9-1-1 with the home’s address. That’s probably the two biggest things we want to teach the younger kids: who to call when there’s a fire and they need to know their address.”
Olsovsky has been involved in the VFD since 1986 and only retired in 2019, now he heads the NFPW committee. Part of being involved in the VFD and fire safety so long is that you get to see younger children grow into adults, he said.
“When the kids remember the lessons you teach, it makes you feel good. I’ve even had a younger firefighter say he remembered me from school when he was young,” Olsovsky said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.