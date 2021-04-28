City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a case of identity theft filed at D-A-M Services, 178 D-A-M Road. The crime took place between April 16 and 20.
A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on April 17. A Chevrolet sustained an estimated $500 damage.
A cellphone theft was reported directly at the police station on Wednesday, April 21. The crime took place April 17.
About 100 gallons of gas, multiple propane cylinders and propane were stolen from United Ag Hardware Store, 907 S. Wharton, around 10 a.m. Monday, April 19. Loss exceeds $600.
Vandals struck in the 400 block of East Watt around noon Monday, April 19 doing an estimated $100 damage to a wall.
Identity theft was reported at El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner Road, on Tuesday, April 20.
A $2,000 truck bed was stolen from Ruiz Upholstery, 503 W. Second, around 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 20.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Abanur Nurein Aweys, 22, of 950 Colgate, Apt. 140, in College Station was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Coy Lee Creager, 33, of 1907 Wayne was arrested by Wharton police at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, April 20 for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and tampering with evidence.
Guillermo H. Herrera, 63, of 2612 Point West was booked at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 20 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted an unspecified bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Travis John Alvarez, 35, of 401 E. Putnam in Ganado was booked at 7:37 p.m. Monday, April 19 on five Jackson County warrants for injury to a child, elderly or disabled.
Justin Terarod Haller, 26, of 1209 Quail Hollow was booked at 6:25 a.m. Thursday, April 22 for family violence with injury. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
