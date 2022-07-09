El Campo residents and landlords who violate restrictions on where sexual offenders can live could start racking up daily fines.
Sex offenders in El Campo aren’t allowed to live within Child Safety Zones approved by city council in January 2019. These zones, scattered throughout town, create 1,000 feet boundaries for locations where children are including schools, parks, youth centers and churches.
City council, on advisement from the El Campo Police Department, approved a penalty clause addition to the 2019 sex offender’s dwelling ordinance at its last session.
A sex offender, or someone that knowingly allows a sex offender, to reside within 1,000 feet of a child safe zone will now faces misdemeanor criminal charges and, if convicted, be subject to a fine not to exceed $500 daily, with each day in violation being a separate offence.
The statute, as it previously stood, lacked the penalty clause.
“The city adopted the Child Safety Zone (CSZ) in January 2019. Only sex offenders who’s victims were 16 years of age or younger are prohibited from living in the CSZ. If those offenders who are effected by the CSZ, were already living in that zone, when the city adopted the CSZ ... They were grandfathered in,” El Campo Police Department Cpl. Mark Biskup told the Leader-News.
El Campo residents can see if offenders are living in their neighborhood by checking the Texas Department of Public Safety registry at https://publicsite.dps.texas.gov/SexOffenderRegistry.
“If that offender commits another crime and gets incarcerated for one or more years, they can no longer move back to that residence if it is in a CSZ because they have not maintained it as their residency consistently for at least one year or more,” Biskup said.
“Landlords or renters who rent to those certain child sex offenders in CSZ, are prohibited from doing so if it’s in a CSZ,” he added.
As it stands, there are around 53 known sex offenders in the El Campo area and around 27 within the city limits, according to ECPD. These residents are monitored by the local police and both register their address with law enforcement and must re-register if they move to a new address.
Those offenders are barred from residing in most local apartment complexes. Around four complexes fall outside of the CSZs. However, this does not mean that sex offenders dwell there. Most apartment complexes have an application process, some of which include a background check and all of which have the right to refuse tenants.
