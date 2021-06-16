City Arrests
Property
Gerald Leonard Franek, 43, of 2814 Lindale was arrested at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday, June 8 on warrants for theft $100 to $750 in value, failure to appear, public intoxication and theft under $100 in value. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Joe Anthony Martinez Jr, 18, of 12 Serena was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 for evading and resisting arrest by officers dispatched to investigate a motor vehicle burglary. The suspect had been followed to Wanda Lane. Processed, Martinez was transferred to county jail Friday, June 11. Once there, he posted $2,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
A 41-year-old El Campo man was arrested for public intoxication by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 100 block of East Correll around 3 a.m. Thursday, June 10.
Other
A 66-year-old Ganado man was arrested for public intoxication by officers dispatched to a minor crash near the intersection of North Mechanic and East Jackson shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
City Incidents
Property
A report of identity theft involving a DirecTV account was filed on Monday, June 8. The illegal activity took place over 10 months.
More than $3,000 was reported at the Quick N Easy No. 1, 703 E. Second, between March and May.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 3100 block of North Mechanic between June 2 and 9. An H&K pistol and ammunition were stolen. Loss exceeds $700.
Two pistols and a knife were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Duckett between June 7 and 9. Loss exceeds $300.
A television and window were damaged during a disturbance in the 900 block of East shortly after midnight Thursday, June 10. Loss exceeds $1,000.
Burglars struck a vehicle in the 200 block of Della between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9. A Samsung Galaxy watch valued at $300 was stolen.
Violence, weapons
An assault with injuries in the 700 block of Center was reported to police on Tuesday, June 8. The crime took place
between May 23 and 24.
A gun was brandished during a disturbance at Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, around 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10. No injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Rickeshia Nachole Cassel, 38, of 8615 St Lo in Houston was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, June 3 for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Hayley Anisse Bryant, 23, of 1413 Thrift, No. 3, was arrested by Wharton PD at 9:32 a.m. Saturday, June 5 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
Zain Joseth Mire, 20, of 9717 Cypress, Apt. 1204, of Houston was arrested by state troopers at 11:28 a.m. Saturday, June 5 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jennifer Michelle Weed, 36, of 906 W. Jackson was arrested at 11:47 p.m. Saturday, June 5 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Wayne Burford Hatton, 53, of 1426 Prosperity was booked at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 on warrants for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of tampering with evidence.
Samantha Lynn Hernandez, 25, of 11303 McGallion in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 for tampering with evidence, unlawfully carrying a weapon and marijuana possession.
Damien Lee Parritt, 38, listed as homeless in Houston, was arrested by deputies at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
John Gabriel Vasquez Jr., 29, of 500 Victoria in Louise was booked at 10:53 p.m. Saturday, June 12 on warrants for theft ($750 to $2,500 in value) and possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted $30,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Property
Felix Lopez III, 42, of 1000 Thompson in Bay City was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Thursday, June 3 for vehicle burglary and public intoxication. Processed, he posted $3,250 in bonds and was released the next day.
David Sanchez-Sedano, 20, listed as homeless in Panama City, Fla., was arrested by WCSO at 5:14 p.m. Friday, June 4 for criminal mischief.
Daniel Falcon Acuna, 66, of 807 Hayden was booked at 10:23 a.m. Sunday, June 6 on a warrant for theft. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Alice Bustamante Avendando, 53, of 2610 Benchmark was booked at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday, June 9 on a warrant for theft in excess of $20,000. Processed, she posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Kristopher Talton, 28, of 4623 FM 102 in Eagle Lake was arrested by deputies at 8:05 p.m. Thursday, June 10 for marijuana possession.
Eric Shawn Washington, 49, of 148 CR 259 in Egypt was arrested by Wharton PD at 3:57 p.m. Saturday, June 12 for two counts of being involved in a hit-and-run. Processed, he posted $2,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Jamie Francisco Gutierrez, 20, of 10328 CR 409 in Danevang was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9 for family violence causing injury. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Curtis Washington, 58, of 6045 FM 1161 West was arrested by WCSO at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Other
Ruben Moya Medel, 54, of 308 N. Kleas, Unit B, in Edna was booked at 8:40 a.m. Friday, June 11 for failure to identify. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
