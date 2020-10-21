COVID-19 screenings continue today as the county reports a continued decline in positive case counts.
Free testing for those wanting a COVID-19 test is available today through 4 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic.
No prior registration is necessary.
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reports 30 active cases in the county (25 of which are considered probables), while the state lists that count at seven.
The county office reports 47 people with Wharton County addresses have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus while the state Department of State Health Services places that number at 58.
Wharton County officials do not list a fatality until the address is verified, a process which takes time, accounting for variances between the two reports.
El Campo has had 23 people die as a result of the virus, according to the confirmed reports in the county OEM. Deaths in the City of Wharton area tally 20 while two have died in Boling and East Bernard.
On Friday, the county received word of two new positive cases and one recovery.
Of the 1,499 Wharton County COVID-19 cases reported since the global pandemic swept into the area, 40 percent have been residents ages 50 or older. Just 52 cases or 3.5 percent have been diagnosed in children ages nine or younger.
Health officials continue to stress basic prevention techniques including social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands frequently. Although simple, health authorities say these actions do help stop the virus spread.
The governor’s mask order remains in effect throughout Wharton County including rural and municipal areas.
