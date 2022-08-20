Gun threat at EC High not credible

Threats issued by a suspended 16-year-old boy Wednesday prompted an increased police presence at El Campo High School the next day.
The action, El Campo Police Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said, was made out of “an abundance of caution.”
High school officials suspended the unruly boy Wednesday in an administrative action for allegedly making a range of threats against a small group of students. The boy was not armed and did not actually try to do anyone harm on campus, according to information given police.
ECPD was made aware of the situation the next day when concerns were shared with the department by private individuals.
“A parent apparently called ECPD and said there was a threat to shoot up the school. The PD, our SRO’s and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said, adding “Two students on Wednesday had an altercation and we dealt with it swiftly and harshly. We felt it was prudent to communicate there was no credible threat.”
An alert was released through the El Campo ISD app at 4:31 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, and ECHS principal Paul Fleener said. “Law Enforcement was immediately notified and the campus was secured. No weapons were found on campus and the treat was not deemed to be credible.”
ECISD uses a live feed on its website ecisd.org to issue emergency notifications.
“Any threat to the school we take extremely seriously. We take a hard stance,” Mican said.
In 2019, a 17-year-old student Abraham Hernandez made a post on a social media platform showing a hooded figure with a gun pointed to camera captioned something like “watch out today”.
Hernandez initially was banned from social media and placed on four years of deferred probation, which was revoked Dec 21, 2021 when he was sentenced to 26 days in county jail.
Anyone with any information about a threat or a concern about student safety can contact the ECPD, any principal or the school resource officer. The police department offers a Crime Stoppers type reward program for students based on tips related to campus concerns.
“To be candid, I’m fine with (someone calling the police department). We want people to see-something, say-something,” Callaghan said.
The suspended student was not on the high school campus Thursday. ECPD reached out to the family that day. “They had reportedly left the state for a family emergency,” Mican said.
No criminal charges have been filed at this point, but the case remains under investigation.
