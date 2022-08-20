Gun threat at EC High not credible

Law enforcement responded to a threat at El Campo High School, Thursday. No weapons were found on campus and the boy was suspended by the district the day before.

 Emily LINCKE

Threats issued by a suspended 16-year-old boy Wednesday prompted an increased police presence at El Campo High School the next day.

The action, El Campo Police Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said, was made out of “an abundance of caution.”

