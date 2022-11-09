The officers, detectives, dispatchers and other staff at El Campo’s police department received one of the highest honors a law enforcement organization can last week, being re-accredited by the Texas Police Chiefs Association.
The department and its staff reached the level of “exemplary practices” eight years ago and has maintained them as standard operating procedures since then. Most of the policies and procedures are “behind the scenes” expectations, El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson said, how paperwork is done, evidence is cataloged and processed, and methods for tracking an officer’s licensing, for example.
“For an average call for service, citizens probably would not notice anything different than how we have responded in the past. We have always expected our personnel to be professional and polite when interacting with the public,” Williamson said.
He added ECPD “has always considered itself to be one of the best in the state” and that re-accreditation “should assure the citizens of El Campo that its police department is conforming to the current state of the art (policies) in law enforcement.”
The Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, started in 2006, covers more than 170 “best practices” for law enforcing agencies.
“I have to start by thanking the entire department. Passing accreditation is a group effort. No one person can do it alone. I am proud of my entire staff,” Williamson said.
To date, 188 of 2,738 Texas police agencies are accredited. El Campo PD is the only accredited department in the county and the 91st agency in the state to be accredited for three or more times.
ECPD was originally accredited July 18, 2014 while Terry Stanphill, now retired, served as chief. At the time, Williamson was assistant chief.
Then Detective Justin Soza, now the Hondo police chief, helped lead efforts to organize and review department practices before the official inspection. This time, Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican, then a detective, took on that role.
“She did an outstanding job coordinating the effort and making sure we were in compliance with all 170 best practices,” Williamson said.
Starting her law enforcement career as an ECPD dispatcher in February 2003, Mican became a patrol officer in 2006 and a school resource officer on El Campo campuses in 2008. She was promoted to detective in 2009, to lieutenant in 2021, and to assistant chief this year.
The re-inspection effort actually got under way in October 2021. First a internal inspection and review was conducted, then an outside agency inspection took place Oct. 19-20.
“This was our third time to go through the accreditation process, so it was basically ‘fine tuning’ what we had in place from previous years,” Williamson said.
Notification of re-accreditation arrived on Halloween, Oct. 31.
“During an assessment at any agency, the two areas that get the most scrutiny are the evidence room and the jail. We had no issues with either,” Williamson said. “ID Technician Elizabeth Schaer has done a great job managing our evidence room.”
Use of force, generally a point of intense focus, follows statewide “best” standard including the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) for officers responding to active shooter situations in schools.
“Officers, whether alone or not, are expected to immediately engage and end the threat,” Williamson said.
Pursuit policies and investigating complaints against officers are included in best practices.
No policies were changed as a result of the inspection.
“In the exit interview, the assessors made special mention of how well the evidence room was organized. They also mentioned the efficiency of our Dispatch Center,” Williamson said, adding, “There were only a few minor issues noted during the assessment that dealt with documentation of the best practices. The issues were quickly remedied during the assessment.”
The award will presented during an upcoming and so far unannounced city council meeting and ECPD will receive recognition during the Texas Police Chiefs Association annual conference in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.