El Campo police get top honors

Continuing to follow more than 170 “best practices” in law enforcement, representatives of the El Campo Police Department stand tall after receiving re-accredited by the Texas Police Chiefs Association, only the 91st to receive the rating three or more times. Of the 2,738 policing agencies in Texas, only 188 have been accredited since the reviews started in 2006.

The officers, detectives, dispatchers and other staff at El Campo’s police department received one of the highest honors a law enforcement organization can last week, being re-accredited by the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

The department and its staff reached the level of “exemplary practices” eight years ago and has maintained them as standard operating procedures since then. Most of the policies and procedures are “behind the scenes” expectations, El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson said, how paperwork is done, evidence is cataloged and processed, and methods for tracking an officer’s licensing, for example.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.