Young exhibitors and their small calves made their livestock show debut at El Campo ag supplier United Ag’s Saturday bucket calf show.
The bucket calf show is a livestock contest open to kids ages four to eight who are judged on the appearance of their one- to three-month-old calf and how well the contestant handles the animal in the arena.
In total, 37 competitors showed animals. Exhibitors were children from Wharton County and neighboring Colorado, Jackson and Matagorda counties.
“The exhibitors learn proper health care and nutritional requirements of young cattle, basic beef management skills without a large investment and a better understanding of the feeder cattle industry,” United Ag Corporate Marketing Manager Michelle Frankum said.
In early January, leaders at the Wharton County Youth Fair announced their bucket calf show would not be held due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The fair’s directors met later, on March 9, and opted to hold other livestock events in a limited capacity this month.
United Ag leaders decided to host a bucket calf show in light of the fair being cancelled. The company’s employees were involved in planning and hosting the event, including Feed Sales Specialist Michael Grahmann who judged the competition.
El Campo FFA members also volunteered Saturday, helping parents and competitors throughout the event.
“It is critical that we begin engaging youth at an early age in order to retain them in projects that build on leadership, responsibility and knowledge of the agricultural industry,” Frankum said.
The last WCYF bucket calf show was held in 2019, with 77 exhibitors competing, since the 2020 WCYF was cancelled due to the pandemic.
