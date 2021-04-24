A final vote on whether to continue the city’s long-standing juvenile curfew goes before the El Campo City Council Monday night, a review that takes place every three years.
The city’s juvenile curfew is during school hours, when applicable, as well as 1 to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. all other days.
Provisions are made for emergencies, when a child is with a family member, or is working a late-night shift.
Discussion of a water storage tank maintenance program will take place at Monday’s session as well with the item set for possible council adoption at the May 10 meeting.
“This is for inspection and maintenance of all of our water tanks,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Renewal of Isaacson Municipal Utility District Contract: The IMUD, a utility district on the city’s far east side, purchases all its water and sewer treatment service from the city. The contract is set to expire May 31. Staff recommends it be renewed without changes.
The district gets a 7.23 percent discount off standard residential rates per 1,000 gallons, subject to any council approved increase.
Capital needs planning: Council members will hold a workshop on capital needs and improvement plans at 5:30 p.m. The session, Sladek said, includes utility and street infrastructure projects costs and descriptions.
“The only building on the plan is a storage building for public works equipment, which would replace existing storage,” Sladek said.
A city review of emergency needs following February’s winter storm identified the lack of generators at municipal buildings. A timeline has already been set to address that issue.
“Generators are part of our plan for this year and operating budget next year,” Sladek said.
Closed door session for city manager evaluation: Council will conduct its annual review of its top administrator Monday night. Sladek, previously the city’s finance director, has been the city manager for two years, facing during that time period the COVID pandemic and its economic fallout in addition to shutdowns prompted by record cold in February.
