Summer might not be over, but than 100 El Campo band students are trudging through the July heat in preparation for football season, marching competition and, hopefully, play-offs.
It was the first day of full band practice, Thursday, but that didn’t stop the director from singing the praises of his students.
“This is our first day and we’re working on discipline and setting the tone for the rest of the year. I’m especially proud of our freshman and drum leaders, they’ve grown a lot,” Band Director Rolando Cantu said.
Despite heat indexes into the 90s, with enough preparation, students were practicing marching, and doing push-ups when their form wasn’t quite there.
“It’s been going pretty good, you have to balance the heat with what you want to get done with the kids,” color guard director Lorie Van Gorp said.
Their drum majors run the students through paces, shouting commands at the eager students and making them drop for push-ups when their marching form falters.
“Their form is getting better for the 30 minutes they’ve all been out here,” Senior drum major Gabriella Sardelich said.
“Freshman are catching up well, they’re quick learners. Better than we were,” Junior Regina Barnes said.
Band officials are grateful for students and parents willing to sacrifice their summer to come out and practice. “I appreciate every kid and parent that makes this happen,” Cantu said, adding “We’re excited for our upcoming Alumni Night, the first home-game Aug. 26, we hope people can come out and celebrate with us.” El Campo will be playing 2018 state champions, Cuero.
