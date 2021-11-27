El Campo residents were out bright and early on Black Friday to take advantage of holiday deals.
Although the pandemic has continued to affect Americans’ everyday lives, including consumer goods, Black Friday shopping brings back a sense of normalcy to people across the country.
“I was excited to come out this year and save some money because I have a lot of people to shop for,” El Campo resident Pamela Lemons said. “It has been a long couple of years, but at least I get to shop for my family and even get a couple of things for myself.”
What marks the traditional start of the shopping season has at times been a hectic display of the worst of human impulses. For years before the pandemic, viral videos surfaced of droves of people clamoring for televisions or fighting for a marked-down air fryer.
Last year was the complete opposite as stores decided to put safety and precaution to the forefront during the pandemic.
“I really like the way they did it last year, and even this year, they are doing everything in increments,” Lemons said. “There aren’t huge crowds, and no one is fighting anyone for anything. I feel safe as I shop, and I wish it could stay like this.”
Metro stores are not the only ones offering deals this year. Hometown stores like Ruby and Yaya, Southern Bell Boutique and Prairie Rose Emporium were all open and offering Black Friday deals yesterday.
“We have been preparing for this for a while now,” Southern Boutique owner Heather Simons said. “This day has always been good to us, but with the pandemic, you never know. We had a good turnout before Thanksgiving, and we expect the same result today.”
Although shoppers and retailers seemed ready for the holiday deals, the supply shortage across the country has loomed large over the last several months.
Shortages of truckers and shipping containers have helped delay deliveries while inflation continues to creep up along with gas prices.
Shoppers are expected to pay an average of 5 to 17 percent more for clothing, appliances and TVs on Black Friday this year compared with last year, according to a study by Allianz Research.
“We wanted to do some holiday shopping and save a little bit of money,” El Campo resident Robert Lopez said. “The prices are still good, and the shelves were stocked, so we were able to get what we wanted.”
With the pandemic in its second year and hospitalizations, positive rates and deaths all dramatically dropping from just a couple of months ago, shopping is expected to increase this holiday season.
Sales on Black Friday are expected to increase 20 percent from a year ago as customers come back to stores to do their shopping, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.
“Shopper confidence has been very high lately and we have seen a lot of customers come in,” Simons said. “It seems different because everyone is actually gathering and celebrating together. I think we all just want to feel a sense of normalcy after a long year. “
