El Campo utility rates will be going up soon, officials say, to support street repairs as well as water and sewer operations.
The proposed $2.04 increase to base bills, if approved as part of the consent agenda, will go into effect Oct. 1 taking them from $50.25 to $52.29.
The hike calls for a 50-cent hike on residential water rates from a $12.50 base charge for the first 3,000 to $13.
Sewer rates would rise from a $14.15 base charge to $14.25.
The largest increase will be seen in the transportation user fee. That rate is recommended to rise from 43-cents per month to $1.87 per month.
All funds collected via the user fee must be used for street repair and building.
The standard utility bill also includes charges for garbage pickup.
