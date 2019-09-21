Planning El Campo’s future roadways and whether a recycling program continues tops the agenda when El Campo City Council meets Monday night.
The Master Thoroughfare Plan defines where the city predicts growth and outlines requirements to ensure future roadway traffic flows smoothly.
“It provides direction on what we mean to do,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said Friday.
Major roadways, for example, will be required to have sidewalks to ensure pedestrian traffic is accounted for as well as vehicles.
Monday council will hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to the existing plan at the beginning of the session and then consider adoption as part of the consent agenda unless concerns require further discussion.
Citizen misuse of the recycling compactor is causing major concerns, Sladek said, spiking Public Works Department overtime hours as workers have to sort trash ranging from mattresses to dirty diapers from materials that can actually be recycled.
“They are having to filter through the debris left at the recycling center,” Sladek said.
“They are removing what they can safely pull out and taking it to a dumpster,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson added. “(Workers) have been directed not to climb in the compactor. It’s not safe.”
Last month, for example, only 12 tons of the 61 tons of material left at the compactor could actually be recycled.
“The people who are doing it the right way are being completely negated by those doing it wrong,” Thompson said.
The question for council will be whether to continue with the single stream compactor or find another solution.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
• City Planning Director Jai McBride will present an update on efforts to fight blight on the Jackson and Mechanic Street corridors.
• Proclamations recognizing October as Domestic Violence Month and Oct. 6 to 12 as National Fire Prevention Week will be read.
• Updates to the city’s truck traffic ordinances will be considered, designed to ensure commercial vehicles have access to businesses.
