The center of many a teen fairy-tale, prom is a high school tradition disliked by some, but loved by others.
The El Campo High School and Louise High School juniors and seniors celebrate prom one week apart this year. LHS celebrated a Monte Carlo-themed dance Feb. 29, while ECHS students prepare for their enchanted forest-themed event to be held Saturday, March 7.
“Last year’s junior prom committee chose five themes – enchanted forest, diamonds are forever, Paris, roaring 20s and a night at the Nile – and the junior class voted on the theme before the end of the school year,” ECHS teacher Alicia Aguilar said.
In previous years, around 300 students attended ECHS’ prom. This year’s event will feature Christopher Shorter as DJ.
“He came out to a prom workshop and spoke with kids about their music tastes and what to play and what not to play,” Aguilar said.
To raise money for the dance, Aguilar organized a meal fundraiser and students sold chocolates. Decorations from previous proms will be utilized and items from local businesses borrowed to keep costs low.
Held in the Ricebird Gym, the 2020 prom will be no different from past events when it comes to safety.
“Breathalyzing will take place at 5:30 p.m., and every prom attendant, even if they are not a student, will be breathalyzed,” Aguilar said.
About 26 couples attended LHS’ prom this year, which was held at the Rustic Chandelier event venue in El Campo. Jason Helton DJ’d for the event.
“Prom was great,” Senior Class President Isabel Lillie said. “I think there was a really fantastic turnout and it looked like everyone was having a lot of fun.”
Kade Bubela and Haylee Blumrick were named prom king and queen, respectively. The event venue was decorated with cards and dice to match the casino theme.
“The theme was really different for us this year, but I think everyone really enjoyed it.” Lilie said.
