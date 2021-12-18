“I hear you’ve been a good girl ...” begins a message designed to make a child’s life just a little better. Written on a small white package, it somehow stands out among hundreds of wrapped Christmas gifts lining tables in the parish hall at El Campo’s St. Robert’s Catholic Church Thursday night.
“I walked in and, I have no words, it’s amazing,” Crisis Center representative Ashley Danna told members of Catholic Daughters of America Court 2275 and its junior branch, “Thank you so much, y’all are amazing.”
Their efforts will soon grant the holiday wishes of 29 children from 17 families scattered throughout Wharton and Matagorda counties although each child’s identity is closely guarded. Gifts are listed to a code number, centered on a paper angel cutout listing whether the recipient is a boy or girl, their age, favorite color and a very short list of what they want for Christmas.
Most wishes are simple, these are children that have faced tough times and likely abuse. Many are used to being let down, Crisis Center Representative Samantha Counts said.
The St. Robert’s CDA, however, made it their mission to spread a little Christmas joy.
Each child (ages newborn to 15) will receive at least one gift along with new shoes and a coat, most directly donated, others paid for via donations.
St. Roberts CDA member Catalina Pacheco lead the effort to organize an angel tree with the help of her husband Juan and Terri Beltran.
“I think because this is our second year, more people are seeing it, they are spreading the word,” she said.
Beltran made up the angels which the group placed on an “angel tree” roughly two weeks ago. “They (the gift tags) were gone by the 7 p.m. mass,” she said, adding almost most tags were claimed by St. Robert’s members, some came from St. Philip Catholic Church members and others were drawn from a social media post. A few people offered monetary donations which helped cover the cost of the coats and shoes.
“We don’t get to see the kids, (but) I hope this brightens their eyes,” Pacheco said.
The Crisis Center services all of Wharton and Matagorda counties, offering assistance to those children and adults who have suffered abuse mentally, physically or sexually.
The issues are not big city issues only, they can and do happen in small towns like El Campo and Wharton. Just this year, the Crisis Center has worked with 3,190 new clients (adults and children) in the two counties offering 6,395 nights of shelter.
The center offers safe houses, help with the essentials those to who may have left everything behind they need, legal assistance, crisis intervention and more.
For many of the children who offered wishes for the tree, the CDA’s effort may be the only Christmas they receive.
The outpouring of support was amazing, Danna said, “I was like we literally need a van, that’s a good problem to have.”
