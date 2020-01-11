Additional complaints about trash service – this time from businesses – will have council asking Waste Connections for answers – again.
Residents were bemoaning brush pickup service just six months ago.
“There have clearly been issues with Waste Connections. We’ve worked with (District Manager) Abel (Moreno) and his team to identify and resolve the issues as they’ve arisen,” El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek told the newspaper.
Recent concerns, starting in mid-December, include service delays.
“This was due to unforeseen mechanical issues to our fleet,” Moreno said in a Dec. 20 letter to the city, adding that broken trucks were kept off the street and relief trucks brought into the area.
“Waste Connections has been receptive to our feedback, but we have to discuss the issues we’ve faced in the last few months,” Sladek said.
Waste Connections was given a three-year contract in January 2019 in a 6-0 vote with Councilman Jeff Allgayer not present.
Whether El Campo should recycle was the major issue at the time along with the impeding use of automated collection trucks, a change Moreno told the council would not hinder service.
Moreno, the local representative, will be at Monday’s session. The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.