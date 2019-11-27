City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Don Anthony Danna, 55, of 10563 Hwy. 71 South was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense after police responded to a wreck in the 1700 block of South Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Noe Maldonado III, 21, of 0660 Allen Geona in Houston was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 for driving while license invalid, failure to appear, possession of marijuana, expired registration and no insurance as well as warrants for two counts of driving while license invalid and no liability insurance and a single count of expired registration. Police stopped his vehicle while investigating a welfare concern. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $4,275 in bonds and was released the same day.
Anthony Lee Perez, 17, of 722 Alice was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license after police stopped his vehicle in the 900 block of West Fifth. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Property
Chad Anthony McMillian, 31, of 5405 FM 441 was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 on a warrant for two counts of theft of a firearm. Already at the county jail, he was processed there.
City Incidents
Property
A case of identity theft reported at the Day’s Inn, 25060 U.S. 59, Sept. 15 and Oct. 15, is under investigation. The case links to a Wharton PD investigation. Loss nears $4,000.
A shoplifter stole an assortment of merchandise from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. Stolen items include sheets, soda and meat. Loss exceeds $200.
More than $1,500 cash was reported stolen on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, between Nov. 19 and 21.
Another case of identity theft was reported at Mid Coast Medical Clinic, 305 Sandy Corner Road, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, is being investigated.
Cash was reported stolen during a burglary at Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant, 1310 E. Jackson, between 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 and 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Loss exceeds $500.
Vandals damaged about $650 in vehicles parked in the 900 block of Alice between 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and midnight Saturday, Nov. 23.
A purse, money and credit cards were stolen on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
More than $1,000 cash was reported stolen in the 700 block of North Wharton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Vandalism was reported in the 1700 block of Lynn at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Loss was unavailable as of press time.
A Nissan sustained about $1,500 damage while parked on the grounds of Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
A door frame sustained about $300 damage at Vallejo Properties, 1610 S. Mechanic, around 2 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Brook Bend Lane around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Injuries were reported.
A fight was reported at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. No injuries were listed.
Police are investigating a robbery involving drugs in the 600 block of Shropshire around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
Family violence was reported on the grounds of Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, around 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Felix Garcia Rodriguez, 49, of 7421 Villa Poncha Dr. in Brownsville was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:28 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
Alonso Gutierrez-Perez, 33, of 212 Way Side St. in Wharton was arrested by DPS at 7:56 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond.
Pedro Roberto Flores, 43, of 2603 CR 424 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:49 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Angel Moreno, 21, of 514 Shadylawn in La Porte was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 for possession of marijuana.
Billie Floyd Johnson, 53, of 1803 Austin in Bay City was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:17 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 for driving while intoxicated.
Property
Garrett Nicholas Ammann, 26, of 205 Gary Circle was booked at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 on warrants for two counts of theft of a firearm as well as single counts of violating a promise to appear and speeding.
Benjamin Lamon Baylor, 48, of 904 Carolyn in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 for unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Violence, weapons
Peadoso Peter Alameda III, 20, of 1403 E. Jackson was booked at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 on a warrant for sexual assault of a child. Processed, he posted a $1,000 personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Mario Everett Garcia, 36, of 911 Divide was booked at 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 on a warrant for family violence causing injury. Processed, he posted a $4,500 bond and was released the same day.
Christen McLlord Green, 22, of 3326 Blackshear in Wharton was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 for sexual assault. Processed, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the next day.
