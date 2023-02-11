Emergency responders found a 71-year-old El Campo man deceased in his vehicle Thursday night after he apparently failed to negotiate a curve on CR 370, and rolled into a ditch.
Ronald Kaluza was the sole occupant of his 2011 Dodge Durango, the only vehicle involved in the wreck.
It’s unknown, however, whether the wreck or a medical condition caused his death, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodward said Friday. “There was minimal damage to the vehicle,” he added.
Kaluza had been northbound on CR 370 shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday about four miles north of El Campo when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and rolled on its side in a steep ditch.
El Campo EMS and volunteer firefighters responded to the scene along with DPS and Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies, hearing the report of person apparently trapped in a vehicle as they raced to cover the ground.
El Campo VFD Chief Jimmy George Jr. was among the first on the location, planning for a rescue before responders discovered there was nothing they could do.
“Let’s get the windshield out first. He’s up against a fence, it’s going to make it difficult,” George told the rescue crew as they neared the location already preparing for an extraction.
In the meantime, El Campo EMS called for a helicopter ambulance as they rushed to get there.
“The crew encountered one patient, still in the vehicle that is on its side. The patient was deceased,” El Campo EMS Director Garret Bubela said Friday.
As EMS crews learned Kaluza had already died, the helicopter ambulance was canceled and Wharton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Donna Wessels was called to the scene.
Wessels pronounced Kaluza dead at 8:54 p.m. Thursday and ordered an autopsy be conducted by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiners Office.
Additional information was not available as of press time.
