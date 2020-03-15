Although El Campo ISD is extending spring break at least a week, students at Louise ISD will return to the classroom Monday.
However, Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said, children will have excused absences should their parents prefer to keep them at home.
"The reason I decided to do it (return children to classes) is that we don't have any confirmed cases in Wharton County," Oliver said, adding he is following Centers For Disease Control guidelines. "Also reason two: if we close now when we don't really need to, what do we do if later there's a case in Wharton or somewhere else in the county. I don't want to panic, but the kids' safety is very important."
For now, Louise ISD will continue to heavily clean, spraying the school buildings once per week with a germ-killing chemical and remain vigilant.
El Campo ISD and all other Wharton County school districts opted to extend spring break. "Your child’s safety is most important to ECISD and we are monitoring this crisis around the clock," the district said in release posted Saturday announcing the decision keep the doors closed March 16-20.
ECISD had initially planned to stay open. "One of the main purposes of the decision to remain open next week was to help students regain normalcy, at least for one more week. It is inevitable that Wharton County will have identified COVID-19 cases. At that point, it is estimated that schools will probably be closed for three to four weeks," the release said.
No cases of coronavirus have been reported in Wharton County, with flu being a more prevalent threat. One case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in Matagorda County, however, along with nine cases in Fort Bend County and two in Brazoria County.
