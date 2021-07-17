Unsealed Indictment
A grand jury indictment typically remains sealed if no arrest has been made in a case prior to deliberations. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony trial.
The Wharton County Grand Jury issued the following recently unsealed indictment against:
• Eric Van Bean, 4114 Ackard in Houston for theft. He allegedly stole more than $11,000 in property on Dec. 4, 2015. The indictment was issued on Sept. 15, 2017.
• Anna Belasquez, 51, of 22414 Woodrose in Katy for aggravated assault with deadly weapon. She allegedly caused a man to crash a car on June 27, 2019. The indictment was issued March 11, 2020.
• Jo Ann Carmona, 43, of 2500 College in Wharton for money laundering. She allegedly had more than $2,500 cash from keeping a gambling place on Oct. 1, 2020. The indictment was issued Dec. 1, 2020.
• Jordan Jolene Gonzalez, 18, of 212 Central in El Campo for hindering apprehension and possession of a controlled substance. She allegedly tried to hide a man wanted for aggravated assault on March 5. On the same day, she stands accused of being in possession of more than a gram of MDMA. This was a June indictment.
• Jaime Ortiz, 38, of 912 Robert in East Bernard for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 7. He allegedly pointed a firearm at a man in a threatening manner. The indictment was issued in June.
• Artemis Randle, 43, of 503 Berott in Liberty for sexual assault on June, 28, 2019. The indictment was issued in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.