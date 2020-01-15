At the 40th Annual Membership Meeting, 100 Club of Wharton County members will mingle, feast on freshly grilled steaks cooked by law enforcement and elect 2020 directors and club officers.
“Our goal is to support law enforcement throughout the county,” board of director nominee Andy Kirkland said.
Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath will be the event’s guest speaker this year. The outgoing 100 Club President, David Carlson, and the incoming president will also give speeches.
The speeches from Carlson and Hurst likely won’t be long, Kirkland said.
“These kind of men tell great stories, they just don’t tell great stories in 100 Club-type (events),” he added. “They would probably be better off telling their stories around a campfire.”
The new year marks the beginning of incoming Club President Allen Hurst’s term. Debbie Cenko of Wharton is up for first vice president, Billy Freeman is up for second vice president and Susie Priesmeyer will return as secretary and treasurer.
The 2020 directors will also be elected. Twenty-three club members, a mix of new faces and experienced board members, are up for nomination.
“There’s a lot of work that’s involved in this,” Kirkland said. “Some of them just get burned out and have to get off (the board).”
Formed in 1978, the 100 Club of Wharton County is a non-profit, volunteer organization that provides assistance to law enforcement through scholarships, life-saving equipment and more.
Since its conception, the club has provided $170,000 in scholarships and about the same amount in equipment donations.
“It’s a real source of pride for me, and I think for all the rest of the 100 club members,” Kirkland said.
Individuals interested in joining the 100 Club can enroll at Thursday’s event. An individual annual membership is $100, and other offers, such as lifetime memberships, are available for different prices.
“We can fix you up just about any way that you want,” Kirkland said. “You can just come out there and join now. It’s a great time.”
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic.
