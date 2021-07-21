City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Joel Soliz, 32, of 408 Mayfield was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Sunday, July 18 for marijuana possession by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Mechanic. More than 2 ounces of the drug was seized. Processed, Solis was shipped over to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
Violence, weapons
Michael Anthony Garcia Jr., 19, of 1808 George in Richmond was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18 for making a terroristic threat, assault, minor in possession of tobacco and abusive language while on the grounds of Friendship Park, 100 Friendship. Officers had been sent there to hunt down a reckless driver. Processed, Garcia was sent to county jail the next morning.
City Incidents
Property
Two bicycles, a white Schwinn Discover and a gray Huffy Parkside, were stolen from the 700 block of Peach between July 9 and 13. Loss exceeds $500.
Vandals attacked a Kia parked in the 500 block of Oscar around 11 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Damage is estimated at $6,000.
A speaker box and speakers were stolen from a home in the 1300 block of Lynner between noon Saturday, July 17 and 5:30 a.m. Sunday, July 18. Loss is estimated at $700.
A Browning .38 caliber pistol, ammunition and other firearm materials were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Depot between 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17 and 10 a.m. Sunday, July 18. Loss exceeds $700.
Violence, weapons
Cipriano Garcia III, 35, of 1019 S. 10th, Apt. 1, in Kingsville was arrested by WCSO at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 for smuggling of persons placing them in danger of serious injury or death and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Jordan Paul Polasek, 33, of 15551 Knollglade in San Antonio was booked at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 on a warrant for obstruction or retaliation.
Angelo Cano, 37, of 212 E. Fifth was booked at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 for a parole violation and a warrant for family violence.
Javier Martinez, 30, of 682 CR 313 in Louise was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 on a warrant for robbery and charges for being involved in a vehicle wreck and a traffic violation.
Police are investigating the report of a threat issued in the 500 block of Merchant around 3 p.m. Friday, July 16.
A report of harassment came in from Regal Nails, 3413 West Loop, around 7 p.m. Friday, July 16.
A disturbance in the 500 block of East Correll around 11:15 p.m. Friday, July 16 ended with a damaged windshield on a Nissan Titan.
Family violence was reported in the El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, around 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17. A weapon was reportedly used as a threat in the incident. No injuries were reported.
At least one individual was hurt in separate incidents of family violence reported in the 300 block of West Alfred around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, July 17, around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 18 in the 900 block of East Calhoun and near 3 a.m. Sunday, July 18 on Wanda Lane.
Other
Juan Antonio Castillo, 53, of 729 Ave. B East in Kingsville was arrested by WCSO at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10 for smuggling of persons.
Noelia Ann Colunga, 43, of 1223 W. Kennedy, Lot 62, of Kingsville was arrested by deputies at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10 for smuggling of persons.
Brigido Leonel Gutierrez, 21, of specific address unknown, San Miguel City was booked at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 on a warrant for smuggling of persons.
Police are on the hunt for a Gray Honda which fled from Friendship Park, 100 Friendship, during a disturbance there around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Michael Ryan Garza Jr., 28, of 2101 N. Wharton in Wharton was arrested by DPS for marijuana possession at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Ryan Vincent Hackett, 26, of 419 Western Acres was arrested by state troopers at
10:15 p.m. Saturday, July 17 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Joshua Valdivia, 25, of 9221 Emerald Port in San Antonio was arrested by deputies at 3:53 p.m. Saturday, July 17 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana. Processed, he posted a $6,000 bond and was released the next day.
Justin Deshawn Baldridge, 35, of 2100 Horn in Bay City was arrested by DPS at 11:14 p.m. Saturday, July 17 for driving while license invalid with a previous conviction and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $1,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
James Bradley Sanders, 31, of 401 S. Moody in Victoria was arrested by deputies at 12:31 p.m. Sunday, July 18 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
Jerry McDonald White Jr., 25, of 9707 S. Gessner, No. 614, in Houston was arrested by WCSO for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Angel Gabriel Cuevas, 18, of 13306 Serenity Lane in San Antonio was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Monday, July 19 for marijuana possession.
Damian Giovan Valadez-Lugo, 17, of 6915 Raintree Path in San Antonio was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Monday, July 19 for marijuana possession.
Property
Edgar Cuauhtemoc Hinojosa, 22, of 8647 Sulphur in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 11:01 p.m. Friday, July 16 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Processed, he posted an $8,000 bond and was released Monday.
Cavu Mangum, 44, of 375 CR 289 in Shiner was booked at 9:28 a.m. Friday, July 16 on a warrant for theft of more than $20,000 in value.
Violence, weapons
Deleon Perkins, 21, of 1700 Baywood in Bay City was arrested by Wharton PD at 2:05 a.m. Sunday, July 18 for two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Processed, he posted $30,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Yacelia Del Carmen Salguero, 21, of 29806 Turriff Circle in Magnolia was arrested by WCSO at 7:17 a.m. Sunday, July 18 for family violence – choking.
