Seventh Grader, Mom Dies, ECHS Junior Student Injured

El Campo Middle School students add to the memorial wall for Carter Newsome started with just “We Heart Carter” in the center. Students started filling the wall Monday and continued into the week.

A sea of pink sticky notes fluttered against a El Campo Middle School wall near the library Monday, commemorating a classmate that students will never see again, but will always remember in a corridor hundreds take daily.

Saturday, Feb. 11, Carter Newsome, a seventh grade student, and her mother, Shasta Newsome, died after a car accident near Brookshire in the early morning. Shaniya Newsome, an El Campo High School junior and Carter’s sister, was injured in the wreck and taken to a hospital.

