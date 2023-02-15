A sea of pink sticky notes fluttered against a El Campo Middle School wall near the library Monday, commemorating a classmate that students will never see again, but will always remember in a corridor hundreds take daily.
Saturday, Feb. 11, Carter Newsome, a seventh grade student, and her mother, Shasta Newsome, died after a car accident near Brookshire in the early morning. Shaniya Newsome, an El Campo High School junior and Carter’s sister, was injured in the wreck and taken to a hospital.
The Brookshire Police responded to a collision just before 8 a.m. on Saturday on I-10 Eastbound at the FM 359 entry ramp between a box truck and a four-door passenger car. Carter and Shasta were pronounced dead at the scene. Shaniya was Life Flighted to a Houston hospital and is in stable condition, according to the Brookshire PD. An unnamed male driver also suffered leg injuries.
A more detailed statement from Brookshire PD was in progress and unavailable as of press time.
Carter was a Ladybird athlete and played volleyball and basketball in seventh-grade. The El Campo Ricebirds varsity basketball team honored her with a tribute during their regular season finale against Sealy Tuesday night at the Ricebird Gym.
ECMS students rallied together, creating a wall mural of their own volition, decking out their decorations in Carter’s favorite pink color, under a slogan coined by her classmates, “LLC, Long Live Carter.”
The students were given permission to wear pink, their classmate’s favorite color in her memory.
“The students have been very supportive of each other and have, I think, been healthy grieving. There’s a lot of unity on campus today,” ECMS principal Sandra Fellers said, adding “that wall has filled up today and I can only imagine it’s going to grow tomorrow.”
The district had group and individual counseling sessions for students, as well as holding group prayers, hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, as well as support staff on campus.
“I wanted to thank the Ministerial Alliance, we had four members on campus (Monday) helping students,” Fellers said.
No information on memorial services are available as of press time. Additional information is pending.
