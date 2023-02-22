A secure interview room and bullet proofing are among the changes city officials want in the municipal court, hiring an architect last session to get designs started.
The court building is actually a portion of city hall, a wing added more than 15 years ago when the El Campo justice department left the police station, a decision made when the nation was averaging just two mass shootings per year.
A wave of gun violence starting in 2017 prompted renovations in 2019. During that time period, the nation was averaging 11 mass shootings per year. The 2019 changes included glass partitions and more doors, but did still clutch to an it-can’t-happen-here mentality.
There were only two mass shootings nationwide in 2020 as COVID forced isolations, a new work-from-home mentality arose and fear to simply be in proximity to other people became commonplace. With the back-to-work initiatives of 2021, mass shootings tripled with six taking place.
The year 2022 brought 12 mass shootings nationally, including one at an elementary in Uvalde, a town with very similar demographics to El Campo and only slightly larger in size, claiming the lives of 17 children and two adults, injuring another 17.
Twelve is the highest number of mass shootings experienced in the United States in a year, tied only once in 2018. In the last 30 years, only three years – 1983, 1985 and 2002 – have passed without at least one bloody instance.
Texas has been the site of eight mass shootings in the last 13 years with a grim tally of 108 dead and 155 injured.
“Is there any way to really improve security in court,” District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. asked Ryan McLemore last session, an architect with the firm McLemore Luong Architects, LLC. Council voted unanimously to engage the firm with District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Longoria absent for $24,750.
The goal, McLemore told council, would be to create a secure interview area, provide bullet-proofing and additional exits while also looking at workflow efficiency in the building.
“Currently the judge does not have an area to engage with the public in a secure private manner,” he said.
A security review of the facility had been conducted last year. The results not released to the public in an effort to keep hidden the court’s current security weaknesses.
On Oct. 24, 2022, Council approved moving forward with court security upgrades. Architect fees will be paid via court security fund dollars, revenue collected by those paying fines. Construction will be funded by the security fund and city general fund once approved to move forward.
