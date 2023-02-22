Don’t Tap The Glass

Municipal Court Clerk Tammy Rome works behind the glass at El Campo’s Municipal Court, Tuesday.

A secure interview room and bullet proofing are among the changes city officials want in the municipal court, hiring an architect last session to get designs started.

The court building is actually a portion of city hall, a wing added more than 15 years ago when the El Campo justice department left the police station, a decision made when the nation was averaging just two mass shootings per year.

