Social Security is not trying to track you down via a phone call. If you get a call from someone claiming to be from that federal office, especially if your caller ID says it’s an El Campo number, it’s likely a scam.
Some ways to tell it’s a scam include:
• A claim that you have been specially selected.
• Use of high-pressure sales tactics and “limited-time” offers.
• Reluctance to answer questions about the business or the offer.
• Request you “confirm your personal information.”
• Request payment by means other than credit card –including cash, gift card, wire transfer or private courier.
• Claims to be a friend or relative in need of money – but they don’t give you any time to think or contact others
What identity thieves want: Your name, address, phone number, date of birth, Social Security and driver’s license number, bank and credit card information
Hang up and call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.