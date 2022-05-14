Multiple job descriptions designate what goes into a newspaper; most identifiable is reporter and columnist.
What was published in 1958 and what is published in 2022 to develop and retain readership has changed.
Louise Happenings by Dennye Jo Kieth: Mrs. Lenor F. Byrd, Louise, Hungerford and Crescent ISDs school counselor attended Counselor National convention in St Louis.
Mrs. A.H. Weyandt will not run for Justice of the Peace Precinct 7. She was appointed upon death of her husband to complete his term.
Nine Cub and 13 Boy Scouts went to Houston for Scout Circus under guidance of Scout Master Stockton Quirey and Den Mothers Mrs. Louis Erdelt, Mrs. George Chiever, Mrs. Stockton Quirey.
Danevang: Leon Dipple is the new owner of a Scotsman Ice Machine at his filling station. You buy crushed ice in Danevang (apparently for the first time).
Taiton Community News by Mary Mrnustik: Members of St John’s Catholic Church dedicated the new church April 27.
Monsignor Julius Petru held a 9:30 a.m. Mass; Monsignor F.O. Beck of Victoria conducted a High Mass 10 a.m.
Following the services, and all day dinner and supper were served with entertainment under direction of William Naiser, George Fucik and Joseph F. Naiser. Music was by Rudy Kurtz.
The Taiton Dance Hall got new dance floor. The Monday night dance was to music by Lee Illse.
Garwood News by Mrs. M.L. Heiman: Mrs. W.K. Lehrer entertained at Tuesday Bridge Club. Tallies got packages of flower seeds; prizes were spring bulbs and plants. Mrs. Heiman was high, Lou Eve Bunge received second, Mrs. B.L. Turner low.
Mrs. W.J. Huvar entertained Monday Bridge Club. Mrs. A.J. Kremling was high, Mrs. J.J. Williams second and Mrs. W.R. Frnka low.
Mr. and Mrs. M. Harry Engstrom honored daughter Harriet with an Easter theme birthday. The cake was in the shape of a white/pink bunny; 28 guests played “Drop the Handkerchief (a game where participants stand in a circle facing one another while the one with the handkerchief circles behind their backs. When the handkerchief is dropped behind a person, that person is supposed to pick it up and chase. The goal is for the person dropping the handkerchief to make a complete circle and take the other person’s place before being tagged).”
“Beginning in 1920s, the card game Bridge was very popular; reaching its peak interest during 1950s and 1960s. El Campo and Wharton had numerous Bridge clubs which became targets for new”.
I started a Wednesday Bridge Club in 1961 and continue to play in this club, but Bridge Club days are numbered.
In 1958, news from nine El Campo clubs appeared in the first edition of the El Campo Leader-News: Tuesday Day Bridge, Tuesday Night Bridge, Wednesday Club, Thursday Night Club, Friday Night Club, Friday Duplicate Bridge, Supper Bridge Club, Casual Bridge Club and the Three-Table Bridge Club.
Other clubs: Sorosis was hosted by Mrs. Andrew Dittert. Mrs. L.R. Sublett presented the presentation “The Wonders of Direct Distance Dialing” during the meeting.
The Beta Sigma Phi Theta Delta Chapter met in John Russell’s auto showroom to elect new officers. Ed Bassett provided organ music for their entertainment.
Nightingale Hospital Happenings gave information, but I don’t think that column will be revived. A book near front door gave name and room number of current patients. This column gave the names and hometowns of each admission, dismissal and birth for that week.
Most patients were from El Campo or were Wharton County residents, but some came from Sweeney, Sugar Land, Edna, Francitis and Palacios. The average admission was eight patients per day; average dismissals was seven per day.
The births listed in the first edition of the Leader-News were: March 23 girl - Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Scurloch; boy - Mr. and Mrs. Thedola Martinez. March 28 girl - Mr. and Mrs. John Pahmeyer. March 29 girl - Mr. and Mrs. Leo Bacak. [These children are now 64 years of age].
– Merle Hudgins, a Wharton County historian and researcher, presents Part 7 of Follow The Leader: The Start of the El Campo Leader-News.
