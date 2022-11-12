The 47 percent of Wharton County’s registered voters casting ballots in the November General Election painted the county red once again.
The turnout pleased Wharton County Election Administrator Cindy Richter.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
The 47 percent of Wharton County’s registered voters casting ballots in the November General Election painted the county red once again.
The turnout pleased Wharton County Election Administrator Cindy Richter.
“I think that’s great. I was hoping we’d get 50 (percent turnout), but we didn’t quite make it,” she said.
This was despite having few local races on the ballot, as most local elections were settled in the Primary Election. The big races that garnered attention included the top elected offices in the state: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller of public accounts, general land office commissioner, congress, and state senators and representatives. Republicans swept those offices both in local results and in state and district-wide elections.
Wharton County finished the election period with 25,890 registered voters, 12,208 of whom voted. Of those, 8,403 cast ballots during early voting, 542 did so via the mail and 3,263 voted on Election Day.
“I was told the heavier your early vote was, the easier your election would be, and that’s what I’ve found. We didn’t have many problems, but we were busy,” Richter said. “We had more early votes than I expected and not as many absentees as I thought.”
Republican Stan Kitzman beat Democrat Larry Baggett 6,905 votes to 1,788 in the race for State House District 85.
“I am very honored to have been elected to represent the new House District 85,” he said. “I’m anxious to be part of these communities and the six counties and to carry their voices to Austin.”
Kitzman said border security is his top priority.
“We’re going to be doing everything we can to secure the border ... for the security and safety of our citizens,” he said.
With U.S. 59 and I-10 running through the middle of his district, Kitzman said it’s important to secure the border to help control human smuggling and other illegal activity that flows through the traffic corridors.
“This has real impacts on our local communities,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls won re-election to Congressional District 22.
“I want to personally thank you all for the opportunity to serve in Congress for another term,” Nehls said in a statement on social media. “It has been an honor to fight like hell for Texas’ 22nd district. Over the last two years, I did what I said I would do, and I plan to keep my word in January.
“We have a lot of work to do in the 118th Congress, and I will work tirelessly to serve the interests of our district and our great country. I look forward to holding the Biden Administration accountable and continue fighting for our conservative values,” he said.
Republican Joan Huffman handily beat Democrat Titus Benson to keep her seat in Texas Senate District 17. Several attempts to contact her for comment were unsuccessful as of press time.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.