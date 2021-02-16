Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Adrian Lee Cantu, 33, of 3909 Sierra Place in Amarillo for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 27, 2020. He was placed on five years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 98 days in county jail.
The judge also fined Cantu $2,000 and ordered he perform 250 hours community service.
Cantu received credit for the full jail time already served.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Cantu if he is able to complete all terms.
• Aaron Wayne Chivira, 25, of 402 Ray in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 20, 2020. He was placed on three years deferred probation, ordered to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Ashley Lynn Garza, 27, of 401 Bluebonnet Lane, Apt. B, in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Dec. 25, 2020 crimes provided she serve 36 days in county jail.
Garza received credit for the full jail time already served.
The judge also ordered Garza to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Clyde Lopez Jr., 26, of 6616 CR 225 in East Bernard for family violence – choking, family violence with a previous conviction and injury to a child. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the Oct. 26, 2019 crimes. The judge also ordered Lopez to take anger management, batterer’s intervention and parenting classes, perform 300 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
On the injury to a child conviction he was also ordered to serve 22 days in county jail with credit for time served.
• Lorie Jeanne Patterson, 53, of 2395 Blakely in Wallis for theft. She was placed on three years deferred probation for the Oct. 19, 2017 crime and fined $2,000.
• La’Tayvia Scott, 19, of 722 Habitat Lane in Rosenberg for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone. She was placed on three years deferred probation on the provision she serve 58 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Scott to be evaluated for drugs, perform 150 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
Scott received credit for the full time already served.
• Walter Lee Washington III, 34, of 1318 Vallejo in El Campo for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 25 days in county jail for the Oct. 28, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Washington to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
Washington received credit for the full jail time already served.
