City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Javier Martinez, 29, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 for possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 100 block of Hoskins Broadway for a traffic violation. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day. At the jail, Martinez’ address is listed as 682 CR 313 in Louise. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Kevin Michael Sosa, 34, of 1182 CR 479 was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense after being stopped in the 1100 block of West Fifth. Processed, he was shipped to county jail. Once there, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the same day.
Zachary Daniel Salazar, 25, of 210 W. Watt was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24 for driving while intoxicated second offense as well as warrants for expired registration and violating a promise to appear after being stopped in the 1200 block of East Jackson. Officers investigating a report of firearms being discharged in the 1000 block of East Calhoun spotted the allegedly drunken driver. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $3,683.96 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Damion Jermaine Wilkerson, 35, of 721 Thompson in Kerrville was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 for family violence causing injury after police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lynner to investigate a disturbance. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a report of debit or credit card abuse uncovered at First Financial Bank, 401 N. Mechanic. The crime took place between Jan. 14 and 19.
A Milwaukee Impact tool was stolen from United Ag Hardware Store, 907 S. Wharton, between 9:48 a.m. and 1:19 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. Loss exceeds $100.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of West Church between 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 and 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. A Chevrolet Silverado was struck.
Burglars stole a purse and its contents from a vehicle parked
at Stoneridge Apartments, 202 West Loop, around 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
A hit-and-run driver hit a power pole at the intersection of West Second and Alamo before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
A $400 Seiko watch was reported stolen from an undisclosed home on Jan. 9. The crime was not reported until Sunday, Jan. 24.
Other
Police are investigating a report of drug paraphernalia on the El Campo High School campus, 600 W. Norris, on Friday, Jan. 22. No arrests were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jesse Martinez, 25, of 1302 Muncy was booked at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 for driving while intoxicated first and second offense. The booking lists as a commitment to serve a misdemeanor sentence.
Property
Travis Lee Matula, 33, of 318 Croom in Wharton was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 for home burglary.
