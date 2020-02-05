City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Nicholas Mathew Villarreal, 20, of 1011 San Antonio Court in Rosenberg was arrested at 1:46 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence as a minor, failure to drive in a single lane and abusive language after officers were dispatched to a minor wreck on U.S. 59. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted $850 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Brandi Elaine Dyer, 29, of 932 N. Liberty was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 on a warrant for being a bondsman off bond - forgery. Processed, she was taken to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Hector Perez, 26, of 805 Cotton was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 on for family violence after officers were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Perez was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals punctured a tire on a Jeep parked in the 1600 block of Lynn sometime on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Loss is estimated at $140.
A forged check was discovered at Quick N Easy No. 1, 703 E. Second, the morning of Thursday, Jan. 30.
About $120 in medication, some of it for pets, was reported stolen at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of Whataburger, 909 N. Mechanic, around noon Friday, Jan. 31.
A wallet and its contents were stolen at H-E-B between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Notice anyone with a new garage decoration or a teen with a shiny red addition to their bedroom? If so, contact police at 543-5311. They are on the hunt for whoever stole a stop sign from the corner of Oscar and West Second on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a protective order being violated on Cotton on Jan. 24 and 31 as well as Feb. 2.
A person was reportedly threatened in the 700 block of Alice around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
An assault with injures was reported in the 1700 block of Live Oak around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Family violence with injures was reported in the 1300 block of Short around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Travis Kent Nunez, 26, of 225 Ridge Way Lane in Beeville was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:26 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 for possession of marijuana.
Dawson Demon Ross, 21, of 285 Hickory Lane in Danevang was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 for marijuana possession and an unspecified Class C misdemeanor. Processed, Ross, posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
George Eric Allen, 52, of 345 Ustynek in Wharton was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
Dakota Beth Perez, 23, of 183 Cactus was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Brittany Montyne Porter, 32, of 705 Palacios was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted a $250 bond and was released the next day.
Christopher Eugene Whatley, 41, of 609 Fahrenthold was booked at 2:14 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 for driving while license invalid and possession of marijuana.
Malik Dazee Rayvon Young, 24, of 3307 Mayfair in Victoria was arrested by state troopers at 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 for money laundering, possession of marijuana and driving while license invalid.
Property
Donald Ray MacFarland, 44, of 4716 CR 260 in Lissie was booked at 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 on a warrant for theft of a firearm.
Violence, weapons
Julian Estrada Jr., of 1918 Beadle in Lane City was arrested by WCSO at 1:02 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, family violence causing injury and resisting arrest.
Charles Nicholas Davis, 45, of 4502 Penn in Richmond was arrested at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 for threatening a family member.
Other
Frank Garcia Jr., 54, of 1309 Fred was arrested by Wharton PD at 1:12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 for a parole violation.
