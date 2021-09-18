Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Jose Ivan Rios, 37, of 410 Agnes in El Campo for two counts of driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on eight years probation for the July 16, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2019 crimes.
The judge also ordered Rios to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 200 hours community service, attend a Substance Abuse for Felons Program and take a DWI repeat offenders course.
• Paul Anthony Rod, 53, of 505 Elm in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on July 13, 2019. He was placed on three years probation, ordered to perform 250 hours community service restitution, pay a $100 fine, take an anti-theft course and get no closer than 500 feet from an El Campo grocery store.
• Matthew Ray Torres, 30, of 512 Roth in El Campo for obstruction or retaliation. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Feb. 8 crime with credit for 46 days already served.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Torres if he able to complete all terms.
Revocations
• Tyirael Crashon Gardner, 20, of 304 N. Sheppard in Wharton for assault of a public servant on March 14, 2020 and family violence, a Class A misdemeanor, on Oct. 23, 2019. Her convictions were adjudicated and Gardner was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 459 days already served.
• Ricardo Gonzales, 56, of 2822 Sixth in Bay City for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. His probation for the Aug. 8, 2017 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison.
Gonzales received credit for 730 days already served.
• Enrique Campos Rios, 67, of 516 Rycade in Boling for attempt at unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His conviction for the Sept. 19, 2017 crime was adjudicated and Rios was sentenced to six months in prison with credit for time served.
