City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Dontray Jermaine Williams, 38, of 602 Clara was arrested at 10:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3 on two warrants for failure to appear and one for possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he was released within the hour due to medical complications.
Charles Manuel Figueroa Jr., 35, of 1200 Waterfront in Virginia Beach, Va. was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3 for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 1200 block of East Jackson. Police seized a Springfield handgun, marijuana, a vape pen and grinder. Processed, Figueroa was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Property
Mitchell Thomas Ullrich, 33, of 2717 N. Fulton in Wharton was arrested at 7:53 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was processed directly at the county jail.
Violence, weapons
Anthony Deandre Harrell, 27, of 405 W. Jackson was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4 for walking on the wrong side of the road and a Matagorda County Sheriff’s Department warrant for family violence after officers were dispatched to a loud noise complaint in the 300 block of Hoskins Broadway. Processed, he was sent to the county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A $400 Stanley wheelbarrow was reported stolen from the grounds of Garden Villa Nursing Home, 106 Del Norte between 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Police are investigating a report of identity theft reported by El Campo EMS on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
A diamond ring was reported stolen from the 400 block of Ash between midnight and 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1. Loss exceeds $1,000.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Avenue A between 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 and 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. A window on a Dodge Ram pickup was broken. Thieves then took a backpack and two flashlights.
A hit-and-run was reported during a disturbance in the 300 block of Mechanic around 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. A GMC sustained an estimated $300 damage.
A Nissan was burglarized in the 300 block of Hoskins Broadway between 2 and 3 a.m. Monday. Jan. 4. No information was available on items taken as of press time.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a threat issued in the 400 block of East Watt around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
